Wrapping up 2024 with ZEROBASEONE

Born from the hit survival show Boys Planet in 2023, ZEROBASEONE (ZB1) quickly established themselves as one of the most beloved fourth-generation K-pop groups. Composed of nine members – Kim Jiwoong, Zhang Hao, Sung Hanbin, Seok Matthew, Kim Taerae, Ricky, Park Gunwook, Han Yujin, and Kim Gyuvin – the group stands out for their versatility, vocal talent, and spectacular performances that have captured the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.

Following their explosive debut with the album Youth in the Shade, ZEROBASEONE has continued breaking records, solidifying their place among the elite in the global music scene. The year 2024 has been particularly eventful for the group: they embarked on their first international tour, bringing their energy and charisma to some of the most prestigious stages around the globe.

Despite the hectic pace of idol life, ZEROBASEONE has never lost their enthusiasm or gratitude toward their fans, the beloved ZEROSE, who support them every step of the way. With their tour now complete and a year full of achievements behind them, the nine members are preparing to close 2024 with a moment of reflection and celebration.

We had the opportunity to meet them to talk about their holidays and future plans—a rare chance to get an up-close look at this extraordinary group that continues to make K-pop history.

Panorama.it spoke with them in an exclusive en-of-the-year interview.





Congratulations on successfully concluding your first tour, ZEROBASEONE THE FIRST TOUR [TIMELESS WORLD]. How does it feel to have wrapped up such an important milestone in your career?

SUNG HAN BIN: I’m so grateful and proud that we were able to go on the world tour. Everything we learned and experienced during the tour will definitely inspire us to keep going. We can’t wait for more chances to meet ZEROSE all over the world.

KIM GYU VIN: It was a very meaningful time for us, and wrapping up such a huge event makes us really happy. I hope ZEROSE will remember our performance and love forour fans for a long time.

HAN YU JIN: This world tour was an incredible experience for us, both as a group and personally. Thanks to all the support and love from our fans, we were able to finish our first world tour successfully, and it made us realize how precious ZEROSE are to us.

Looking back at 2024, what stands out as the most memorable moment for you as ZEROBASEONE?

ZHANG HAO: The moment when the LED screen for the first stage opened on the very first day of our world tour is still so vivid in my mind. Seeing all those glowing light sticks gave us so much strength and moved us deeply.

SEOK MATTHEW: There are so many unforgettable moments. It’s been about a year and a half since our debut, and I’ve been watching our early videos again lately. It makes me realize that we’ve grown so much together. If I had to pick one moment from this year, it would definitely be our first world tour. It’s a dream-come- true moment.

RICKY: We’ve had so many special moments this year, but our first world tour is the most memorable moment for me. The energy and love we got from ZEROSE during the tour gave us so much strength and motivation.

As the year comes to a close, how would you evaluate your journey as a group this past year?

KIM JI WOONG: It was like a movie. Thanks to ZEROSE, this year was full of incredible and happy moments.

KIM TAE RAE: As a member of ZEROBASEONE, this year gave me so many valuable experiences. I’ve learned and grown so much through everything we did.

PARK GUN WOOK: This year was filled with moments we spent together with ZEROSE through many events. Every moment felt so joyful and I feel like our bond between ZEROBASEONE and ZEROSE got even stronger.

What is your biggest wish and goal for 2025, both as a group and individually?

ZHANG HAO: As a group, my biggest goal is to present even better music and performances. And personally, I want to keep improving my performance skills and try out new things I'm interested in.

KIM GYU VIN: My goal as a group is to work hard on our upcoming album and deliver performances that make our fans proud, and I also hope we can get some impressive results. And my personal goal is that I hope to see growth in various aspects and expanding my capabilities.

HAN YU JIN: Both as a group and individually, my biggest wish and goal is to make 2025 a year where we can give back to ZEROSE with awesome music and performances.

Can your European fans expect to see you perform live in Europe anytime soon?

KIM JI WOONG: We will work hard to make that happen, and we really hope to meet our European fans soon. So please look forward to it.

SEOK MATTHEW: ZEROSE staying in Europe! We will be seeing you guys, I promise you guys. I know you guys can bring that energy so we can't wait to see you guys soon.

RICKY: Performing in Europe is definitely on our wishlist. We are really looking forward to the day we can meet our European ZEROSE.

Are you currently working on new music? What can fans look forward to in your next release?

SUNG HAN BIN: When you think of ZEROBASEONE, the word “refreshing” probably comes to mind, and I also think gentle and sexy music vibes match with us well. You can see a mix of our charms in the next album.

KIM TAE RAE: We are working hard to bring something new and amazing based on the identity of ZEROBASEONE, so please look forward to it!

PARK GUN WOOK: We are putting a lot of effort into telling a variety of our unique stories. We can’t wait to present an album full of our youthful energy!

The holiday season is here! Do you have a favorite Christmas song that you love listening to or performing?

KIM JI WOONG: I’ve been listening to EXO’s “The First Snow” a lot lately.

ZHANG HAO: I really like “Couple” by SECHSKIES, which we covered at the “Gayo Daejeon” last year!

RICKY: My favorite Christmas song is Ariana Grande’s "Santa Tell Me.”

Will you have the chance to relax and spend time with family or friends during the holiday break?

KIM TAE RAE: If I get some time off, I’d love to go skiing with my family, our members, or friends.

KIM GYU VIN: I don’t have any specific plans yet, but I’d really like to go snowboarding with my dad, just like when I was a kid.

HAN YU JIN: I will probably be busy practicing for year-end awards and festivals, but if I get some free time, I will have a nice meal with my family.

Thinking about your journey throughout 2024, if each of you could describe this year in just one adjective, what would it be and why?

SUNG HAN BIN: “Youthful” - Because I’m spending my 20s with ZEROBASEONE members and ZEROSE.

SEOK MATTHEW: “Precious” - Every moment and memory we’ve made is very precious to me.

PARK GUN WOOK: “Cherished” - Every second, every minute of 2024 was so precious that I want to hold onto each one forever.