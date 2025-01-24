In conversation with Jay B

In the song Crash, the title track of his latest solo album, Jay B sings: “Who the hell is Jay B?” It’s a question that echoes in the minds of listeners but stems from the artist’s desire to define himself beyond labels. Not just the leader of GOT7, but a man in constant evolution, with music that expresses what words alone never could.

Jay B: From B-boy to seeking artistic identity

Before becoming a recognized name in the K-pop world, Jay B was a young boy passionate about dance. It was dancing that taught him discipline and freedom, two values that shaped his approach to art. When he entered the entertainment industry, first as an actor in the drama Dream High 2 and later as GOT7's leader, he quickly proved he was more than a performer: Jay B is a storyteller, a creative mind who lives to narrate stories, whether visual or musical.

Archive #1: Road Runner is a musical diary where Jay B takes fans on an intimate, personal journey. The album’s tracks are more than just songs; they are pages penned with Jaebeom’s unmistakable touch, weaving together introspection, vulnerability, and a longing for freedom.

The album opens with Baby, a warm and confessional song that flows through delicate harmonies and R&B rhythms, creating an intimate and inviting introduction. Next is If You, which adds a touch of sweet melancholy, exploring regret and hope through a melody that feels suspended in time. With Make Me Right, Jay B delves into a sincere confession, showcasing vulnerability but also determination, while Chosen takes on a sensual and powerful tone, blending sounds that captivate instantly. Moving to Take It Easy, there’s a shift in tempo: this track offers a pause, a moment to breathe, inviting listeners to slow down and let go. Then there’s Crash, the album’s pulsating core, a powerful ballad that stands as a manifesto of his introspection, striking deep chords in the listener. With Preview, Jay B plays with an ethereal, minimalist atmosphere, almost serving as a bridge between what was and what’s to come, while °C (온도) reflects warmth and intimacy, enveloping like an embrace. Right Back, on the other hand, brings back energy with a melody combining lightness and rhythm, showcasing his versatility. Inside plunges into a profound and introspective atmosphere, exploring the need for self-connection, while Cloud Nine, the other title track, closes the main work with a luminous and hopeful note, like a clearing sky after a storm. Lastly, the two bonus tracks available only in the physical album—Present and Winter Night—are special gifts for fans: songs that convey nostalgia and warmth, perfect for rounding off this emotional journey.

Each track is crafted to tell a story and reveal a different side of Jay B, making Archive #1: Road Runner much more than an album: it’s a musical portrait of an artist evolving, baring his soul without fear.

While pursuing his solo path, Jay B has never forgotten his roots with GOT7. The group, which made an eagerly awaited comeback on January 20, has shown they’re closer than ever, even after years of individual activities. For Jay B, GOT7 is not just a part of his career but an indelible piece of his artistic soul.

Relentless, Jay B will perform on February 15 at Fabrique in Milan for an exclusive show for European audiences. As he told Panorama, it will be a one-of-a-kind event organized by Mauve Entertainment and Kpop Italia. Joining him will be Junny, an R&B artist who shares his musical sensitivity. It promises to be a unique evening, an opportunity to immerse yourself in Jay B’s universe and experience an unrepeatable musical journey.

Panorama.it interviewed him in exclusive.

Could you introduce your new album, "Archive #1: [Road Runner]" in your own words and share your impressions?

This album combines the energetic songs I’ve shown so far with the R&B-based tracks I want to explore in the future. The track order was designed to create a natural flow, and the album reflects my determination to continue working hard on music.

What was the creative process like for the album's main tracks, "Crash" and "Cloud Nine"?

"Crash" is a song I wrote some time ago and finally decided to release. It was so much fun working on it, and it’s always been a special track for me. I never imagined releasing it now. As for "Cloud Nine," it’s one of the more recent songs I produced. While creating it, I thought a lot about how to craft a subtle and refined atmosphere without overdoing it, and I think this idea is reflected in both the melody and the lyrics.

"Baby" is a song you started nine years ago and represents an important part of your career. What personal experiences does it hold, and what inspired you to release it now?

I think it embodies the freshness and spontaneity of that time, elements that are also felt in the melody. I decided to release it for that very reason. I believe it conveys a sense of new beginnings.

You’ve described this album as a narrative and a reflection of personal growth. What is the main message you want to convey to your fans?

As the title suggests, Road Runner signifies that my musical journey will continue. Compared to the songs I’ve released in the past, these reflect greater maturity and a move toward new sonic directions.

Is there a track on the album that you feel particularly attached to?

At the moment, Take It Easy comes to mind. It’s a fun song, both to listen to and perform, and I think it represents a playful side of me that I don’t usually show. Even though I’m not a particularly humorous person, I like doing things that are.

You chose the title "Archive #1: [Road Runner]" to represent your desire for growth. How do you think you’ve grown as an artist compared to your early days?

First of all, the environment I work in has changed a lot. Now I make a greater effort to oversee every detail and reflect on how to best tell my stories through music. I think I’ve learned many techniques to express myself more effectively.

Exploring different musical styles is one of your defining traits. Is there a sound or genre you’d like to explore in the future?

I’d like to lean toward more minimalist tracks with reduced instrumentation, letting my voice take the lead. That said, I’m still drawn to the use of real instruments and want to continue working to create a unique sound.

How do you balance your musical identity as a group leader and as a solo artist?

When I work for the group, I focus primarily on the collective image and the group’s needs. For my personal projects, I always start from what I want to express and the type of message I want to convey. That’s the main difference between the two approaches.

Being a solo artist comes with more responsibility compared to group activities. What has been the biggest challenge for you?

At first, it was challenging to sustain the entire atmosphere of a song by myself. During concerts, I also miss relying on the group members to fill in the quieter moments. As a solo artist, if I don’t speak, the stage goes silent, and in those moments, I feel their absence a lot.

During the showcase, you emphasized the importance of performances. What aspects do you consider most important when preparing choreography and live shows?

I think expression is fundamental. It’s important to understand a song and find the best way to interpret it, whether through dance or vocal techniques. The essential part is being confident in conveying the track’s meaning.

What are your goals as a solo artist? Do you have any collaborations or future projects planned?

I don’t have specific goals at the moment, but I’d like to engage in different collaborations and continue working on R&B-focused activities.

Will fans have the chance to see you live in the coming months? Are there any tours or special events planned?

A tour is in the works. As for special events, it will depend on what’s feasible and compatible with my situation.

You’re also known as a producer and composer under the name Def. Do you have any projects in the works?

Currently, there’s nothing concrete, but if I decide to release a deeper, more personal album, I’ll start working on it.

Is there something new you’d like to explore in the entertainment industry outside of music?

Lately, I’ve been thinking about studying design. I’d also like to produce an album for another artist.

If you could give advice to Jay B during his trainee days, what would you say?

I’d tell him: "Practice more before it’s too late."

Is there any surprise for fans related to this album or your future projects?

The tracks Present and Winter Night from this album are intended as gifts for the fans. In the future, if I come up with an idea I believe could be a special gift for them, I’ll do my best to make it happen.

The GOT7 comeback is scheduled for January 20. Can you tell us something about this project?

We worked hard on WINTER HEPTAGON, which contains nine tracks. We tried to express everything we want to communicate to the fans. I hope they listen to the album and that our message reaches them.

How has being the leader of GOT7 influenced your personal and artistic life?

More than my art, being the leader has had a significant impact on my personal life. It’s helped me develop a greater sense of responsibility in many areas.

Do you think fans have discovered new sides of you through your solo career?

Yes, I think they’ve seen and heard aspects of me they didn’t know before.

What was the most memorable moment while working on "Archive #1: [Road Runner]"?

Starting immediately after completing my military service was very intense but also rewarding. However, I remember the outdoor filming was freezing cold, and that’s a detail that stuck with me.

"Baby" is a song written during your early days. If you could go back to that time, what would you do differently?

I’d express my opinions more. I’d clearly state what doesn’t work and focus on developing the good ideas better.

If you had to describe this album in one word, what would it be?

I’m not sure about one specific word, but it reminds me of those days when the sun and the moon are visible together.

What emotional experience do you hope fans will have when listening to the album from start to finish?

I hope they feel a sense of lightness and joy, with tracks that naturally make them move to the rhythm.

Is there a special message you want to convey to fans with this album?

The main message is that my musical journey will not stop.

If you had to describe Jay B in one word, what would it be?

Gently but sexy.