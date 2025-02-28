Kiss of Life: the new face of K-pop taking the world by storm

When K-pop meets raw talent, the result is nothing short of magnetic. And Kiss of Life, with their electrifying energy and undeniable stage presence, prove it every time they perform.

Kiss of Life lit up Milan with a show that blended the explosive energy of K-pop with meticulous attention to detail. The group—comprised of four incredibly talented artists, Julie, Natty, Belle, and Haneul—debuted on July 5, 2023, under S2 Entertainment. Despite being a relatively new act, they have already carved out a place for themselves as one of the most exciting and innovative names in the international music scene, seamlessly combining pop, dance, and R&B influences.

Unlike the extravagant productions seen in Seoul, the Milan show opted for a minimalist stage setup, allowing their vocal and dance performances to take center stage. In this stripped-down environment, every note and movement carried its own weight, proving that Kiss of Life don’t need elaborate visuals to create an unforgettable experience. The contrast between the understated staging and their dynamic presence made for an intensely emotional night, where their raw talent and authenticity truly shined.

Songs like “Igloo” and “Sticky” played a key role in shaping their identity. “Igloo,” with its dreamy, immersive sound, took the audience on an intimate journey, while “Sticky,” with its addictive beat and irresistible melody, set the room on fire. But it was their performance of “Midas Touch” that delivered one of the most breathtaking moments of the night. Seeing them perform this song live is always a mesmerizing experience—a perfect showcase of elegance, charisma, and pure stage presence that keeps every eye locked on them from start to finish.

Kiss of Life’s artistic vision extends beyond their music. Their carefully curated outfits are more than just stage costumes—they’re statements of bold, evolving femininity. Every detail, from color palettes to fabric choices, is designed to reflect a modern, confident aesthetic that resonates with a global audience. This attention to detail proves that Kiss of Life are not just about great music; they’re crafting a full visual and emotional experience that tells a story of empowerment, transformation, and authenticity.

Their Milan performance was a turning point, proving that K-pop isn’t just about flashy stage productions—it’s about the ability to create a real emotional connection. The stripped-down setup only amplified their impact, making space for their powerful choreography, flawless harmonies, and a level of intimacy that’s rare to find in a high-energy pop show.

With their rapid growth and undeniable talent, Kiss of Life continue to push the boundaries of the genre, evolving with every performance and solidifying their place in the global K-pop scene. Their stop in Milan wasn’t just another concert—it was a statement of who they are, a reminder of how music can transcend language and culture to bring people together.

Panorama.it spoke with them exclusively.





Thank you, girls, for this interview! Can you please introduce yourselves to our readers?

Haneul: Hi, I’m Haneul, the youngest member of Kiss of Life. People say I have a clear and bright voice.

Belle: Hi, my name is Belle, and I’m the main vocalist of Kiss of Life! :)

Natty: Hello, this is Natty, the main dancer, all-rounder, and the one with the surprising charm of Kiss of Life!

Julie: Hi, my name is Julie, and I’m the leader of Kiss of Life!

For those discovering you for the first time, how would you define the essence of Kiss of Life in three words?

Haneul: We want to define ourselves as The Hot Girls! Or at least, we like to think of ourselves that way. Our music is all about expressing confidence and believing in yourself.

Your name evokes energy and vitality. How do these qualities reflect in your music and message as a group?

Julie: We always try to bring positivity and great energy through our music. We want to spread the message that imperfection is perfection and that being confident in yourself, no matter the circumstances, will always be your greatest strength.

Milan marks the start of your European tour! What does this first stop mean to you?

Haneul: Well, actually, my family visited Italy without me once because I had something important to do, but I always wanted to go. It’s amazing that the first city of our European tour just so happens to be Milan!

Can fans expect any special surprises during the tour?

Belle: We always try to bring something special to all our performances, but for this European tour, we made a few changes. We updated the tracklist from our U.S. tour and also switched the song for our infamous Kissy Chair! There’s a lot to look forward to!

Did you anticipate "Igloo" becoming such a powerful hit and a statement in the K-pop industry?

Natty: I didn't expect it to blow up this much, but I did think a lot of people would like it! We loved the song while preparing for it, and I can’t not talk about the performance aspect. The choreography turned out amazing! I think the sunglasses were especially a genius touch!

In your opinion, what makes "Igloo" a song that truly stands out?

Julie: The track itself is just super hip and cool. The dance is sexy and trendy, which makes you want to follow along! And the sunglasses? They’re the cherry on top that ties the whole thing together!

What has been the most surprising reaction to the song, both from fans and other artists?

Belle: Honestly, we weren’t expecting “Igloo” to receive so much love. We’re so grateful it did, and it’s been amazing to see so many fans and artists hopping on the trend and helping it go viral. Thank you all so much for the love!

Apart from "Igloo," you've created some unforgettable hits. But which of your songs do you feel the most attached to and why?

Belle: “Sticky” holds a special place in our hearts because it was our first song to get us a music show win. The song fit us like a glove, so every time we performed it, we had so much fun!

Fashion is a big part of your identity. Is there a must-have item or accessory you can't live without?

Haneul: I think it’s different for every member, but for me, I love wearing hats, beanies, caps, and sunglasses. Maybe it’s because of Igloo, but wearing sunglasses really helps me get into the vibe when I dance, while hats just take my outfits to the next level!

If you could collaborate with any artist, Korean or international, who would be your dream pick?

Natty: There are so many artists I’d love to collaborate with, but if I had to pick just a few, it would be Tinashe, Kehlani, Victoria Monét, Flo, and SZA! They’re all incredible artists and some of my personal favorites!

Can you share any hints about your 2025 projects? Should we expect an evolution in your sound?

Julie: 2024 was an amazing year for us! Hopefully, in 2025, we can take things even further, perform on bigger stages, and meet more of our Kissys! We’ll definitely be coming out with more amazing music, and we can’t wait to share everything we have in store!

Is there a moment with your fans that has touched you the most?

Julie: Every time we meet our Kissys for the first time, their reactions are so touching… The way their eyes light up and their smiles—it’s just so beautiful!

If you had to sum up your 2024 with just one song (not necessarily yours), what would it be and why?

Natty: I think it would be Sticky. This song really helped Kiss of Life gain more recognition this summer and earned us the title of Summer Hot Queen! And while preparing for it, every member was happy and truly enjoyed the process!