SF9 and their ode to Fantasy

In an industry as fast-paced and competitive as K-pop, longevity is rare, and genuine connections with fans are even rarer. Yet, SF9, who debuted in 2016, have achieved both with a grace and authenticity that set them apart. Their latest mini-album, Fantasy, serves as an exquisite homage to their dedicated fan base, "FANTASY," after whom the album is aptly named.

Coming a mere seven months after their 13th mini-album, Sequence, Fantasy is much more than a collection of songs. It is a love letter to those who have supported them through thick and thin, a testament to a bond that has only strengthened with time. As the agency expressed in a press release, "Titled after the group's fan club name, 'FANTASY,' this 14th mini-album will deliver special love for fans. SF9 plans to win fans' hearts with a strong summer vibe concept and its unique performance."

Fantasy captures the very essence of SF9's relationship with their fans — a relationship defined by mutual respect, admiration, and unwavering support. Through its tracks, particularly the lead single "Don't Worry, Be Happy," the group conveys a message of reassurance and optimism. The song stands out with its refreshing and light feel, perfectly encapsulating the album's overarching theme of comfort and positivity.

The choice of "Don't Worry, Be Happy" as the title track is especially poignant. In a world that often feels chaotic and uncertain, SF9 offers their fans a moment of respite, a reminder that amidst all the turmoil, there is always a reason to smile. The agency further highlighted this sentiment stating that captures the members' sincere love for their fans. Through the title track 'Don't Worry, Be Happy,' - they added - you will see the upgraded and refreshing appeal of SF9.



One might expect that after nearly a decade in the fiercely competitive K-pop industry, SF9 would have settled into a comfortable routine, releasing albums and performing on stage out of habit rather than passion. However, SF9 remains a refreshing exception. Despite their extensive experience, the group continues to set ambitious goals and infuse fresh energy into every performance, proving that their journey is far from over.

Currently active as a five-member unit - consisting of Youngbin, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Yoo Tae-yang, Hwiyoung and Chani - while Dawon and Jaeyoon fulfill their mandatory military service, SF9's commitment to their craft and to their fans remains unwavering. Each member brings something unique to the table, and together, they create a synergy that is palpable in every note and every dance move. This unity, this shared purpose, is what makes Fantasy such a compelling album. It is a celebration of resilience, a testament to the power of connection, and a reminder that the relationship between SF9 and their fans is one built to last.



With Fantasy, SF9 has once again proven that they are not just a group that makes music — they are artists who tell stories, who share emotions, and who create experiences that resonate deeply with their audience. As they continue to navigate the ever-changing currents of the music industry, one thing remains certain: SF9's dedication to their fans, to their "FANTASY," is as strong as ever.

For fans old and new, Fantasy is more than just a mini-album; it is an invitation to join SF9 on the next chapter of their journey, a journey marked by love, joy, and a shared dream that shows no signs of fading.





Panorama.it spoke with them.

Nice to meet you boys. Can you please introduce yourselves to our readers?



YOUNG BIN : Hey there! We’re SF9, a boy group entering our ninth year since debuting in 2016. We’re back with our 14th mini album, ‘FANTASY’, and we’d love for you to check it out and give us your support!

Fantasy. It is both the name of your new mini album and your fandom. Which meaning does this word hold for each of you?

IN SEONG : That means everything to us. You’re the source of our endless strength, the ones who turn our fantasies into reality. In that sense, you’re more than just a word—you’re an existence that defies description.

The title track, ‘Don’t Worry, Be Happy,’ carries a positive message. What do you hope fans will take away from this song?

IN SEONG : The message is simple. As the title suggests, I wanted to remind you not to worry and just be happy. It's easy to say but often hard to do. I hope this song helps you reconnect with the simple joys we tend to overlook.

Can you share some details about the creative process behind ‘Fantasy’ and how it differs from your previous albums?

IN SEONG : First and foremost, we focused on fully embracing our roles within the five-member group. We infused a wealth of personal input and creativity into every aspect of the project, from the music and content to the overall presentation. The members' original compositions, lyrics, and melodies have become more sophisticated. We also embraced current trends to boost our public relations efforts.

How did each of you contribute to the development of the album’s concept and music?

YOUNG BIN : With the album titled ‘FANTASY’, we had a lot of fun thinking about our fans. Considering it’s a summer comeback, we aimed to fill it with vibrant energy. The five of us worked hard to ensure it was fulfilling both musically and visually, crafting an engaging and dynamic experience.

IN SEONG : First and foremost, given SF9's reputation for exploring various genres, we focused on ensuring the album maintained a cohesive tone and vocal sophistication. Instead of sticking to a single style, we aimed to evoke a vibrant, summery feel. We meticulously refined every detail, from the chorus to the ad-libs, to ensure a seamlessly integrated album.

YOO TAE YANG : We sought new ways to align with the album’s concept while adding a more sensual touch.

HWI YOUNG : All of members concentrated on refining their performance and, above all, on progressing through intensive practice.

CHA NI : I dyed my hair and developed choreography to complement the refreshing concept.

What was the most enjoyable part of working on the ‘Fantasy’ album?

YOO TAE YANG : I especially enjoyed writing our self-composed songs. While directing member’s recording, it was both rewarding and fun.

How do you maintain a balance between showcasing your individual personalities and creating a cohesive group sound?

HWI YOUNG : If we understand our own roles and responsibilities, there shouldn’t be major difficulties. In fact, the more each person’s individuality shines, the greater the synergy when we come together as a group.

What new sides of SF9 can fans expect to see in this album?

CHA NI : It would be wonderful if you looked forward to SF9's distinctive freshness.

How do you feel you’ve grown as artists since your debut, especially with the release of your 14th mini album?

HWI YOUNG : The answer does not seem to be how we have grown clearly, as the album activity is still ongoing. We are challenging to assess completely at this stage, as some aspects will become clearer over time with the release and subsequent activities. What’s certain is that everyone is approaching this with genuine commitment and dedication.

What was the inspiration behind the album’s visual concept and how does it complement the music?

YOO TAE YANG : We aimed to create a stage that immediately conveyed a sense of freshness. As this is our first summer comeback and we’re performing as a five-member group, I felt it was essential to have a clear direction. The composition is straightforward, ensuring it is both enjoyable and accessible for everyone.

How do you stay motivated and energized during the rigorous process of album production and promotion?

YOO TAE YANG : I believe it is attainable because we strive to be artists who continually evolve and explore new horizons. Most importantly, we want to give back to our fans for their passionate support and love.

What message or feeling do you want to convey to your fans through the ‘Fantasy’ album?

CHA NI : We want everyone to experience happiness, no matter the circumstances.

Talking about your fans, if you could spend a day with Fantasy, what would you want to do together?

HWI YOUNG : We want to stage a performance.

Can we hope to see you live worldwide soon?

YOUNG BIN : We are excited about it too and look forward to the many great moments ahead.

If each of you had to describe himself in one word, which would it be?

YOUNG BIN : I see myself as a rock, steadfast and unyielding.

IN SEONG : I view myself as infinite, with boundless potential yet to be discovered. I aim to express myself through limitless possibilities.

YOO TAE YANG : I see myself as embodying passion.

HWI YOUNG : I see myself as a wave.

CHA NI : I see myself as steadiness.

Who are SF9 now?

YOUNG BIN : SF9 is excited to reveal ‘FANTASY’ literally. As we make our comeback with this album, we feel a deep bond with you through our shared passion.