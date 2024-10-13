P1HARMONY are back and ready to kick of their tour in Italy

As the anticipation builds for the new year, 2025 is set to kick off with an unmissable event for Italian K-pop fans: P1HARMONY will perform in Milan on January 3, bringing their highly anticipated concert to the heart of the city. The announcement has already created a buzz among their followers, sparking excitement for what promises to be an unforgettable show. But the group's arrival in Italy isn't the only reason why P1HARMONY is making headlines. Their latest release, the 7th mini album Sad Song, has also captured the attention of fans and critics alike.

With Sad Song, P1HARMONY explores a deeper, more introspective side of their artistry. The title track, as the name suggests, is an emotional ballad that combines poignant lyrics with a haunting melody, reflecting on heartbreak, longing, and the complexities of human relationships. The song's composition blends smooth vocals with a powerful rap performance, creating a captivating contrast that defines much of the group’s signature sound. The album, while anchored by this emotional core, continues to experiment with a variety of musical genres, from R&B to pop, showcasing the versatility that P1HARMONY has come to be known for.

P1HARMONY, consisting of members Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob, debuted in 2020 and quickly established themselves as one of the most dynamic groups in the K-pop scene. Known for their bold performances and creative concepts, they have steadily built a global fanbase. Their music often carries a message of resilience, empowerment, and self-discovery, themes that resonate strongly with their listeners.

Their latest tour, P1ustage H : UTOP1A, is a testament to the group’s growing influence and ambition. The tour’s concept, as suggested by the title "UTOP1A," reflects the idea of a perfect world, a vision of harmony that aligns with the group's name and artistic philosophy. Throughout the tour, P1HARMONY aims to create an immersive experience, blending cutting-edge visuals, intricate choreography, and live performances that highlight the group’s musical evolution. The Milan concert on January 3 will be a key stop on this tour, offering European fans a chance to experience P1HARMONY’s live energy firsthand.

As Sad Song continues to gain traction and their tour builds momentum, P1HARMONY is solidifying their place not just in K-pop but in the broader global music landscape. With a new year and new horizons ahead, the group’s journey is one that fans around the world are eager to follow.

Panorama.it spoke with them in an exclusive interview.













Nice to meet you again, how have you been?

KEEHO: Hello! We have been very busy but very happy! We just recently released our 7th mini album “SAD SONG" and are happily promoting it in South Korea.

Your latest project, “SAD SONG,” explores themes of overcoming loneliness. How did you personally connect to this theme during the creative process?

JIUNG: I believe loneliness is something everyone experiences at some point in their life. That’s why I thought many people would relate to my work if I shared my own experience. I tried to express it as sincerely as possible, using words that came straight from the heart.

The track “SAD SONG” blends hip-hop and Latin-inspired beats. What inspired you to take that musical direction?

KEEHO: We are always trying to experiment with different sounds to expand our discography and also show our fans our diversity! We always loved Latin music so I think naturally when we heard the demo for "SAD SONG" we were drawn to the energetic and fun atmosphere of the song. We added our twist and created it to what you guys hear today!

How did it feel to include an English version of “SAD SONG” for your global fans?

SOUL: It’s great to have an English version so that more number of fans can understand and enjoy our songs.

"It's Alright" has a soothing and groovy vibe. Can you tell us what message you hope listeners take away from it?

INTAK: The song has a relaxed atmosphere, but I wanted to focus on the hero’s journey. That’s why I wrote the lyrics with a strong message, like ‘It’s okay if you don’t see me as a hero’ and ‘Get out of my way.’ I aimed to capture the sense of calm that comes from overcoming obstacles, while also highlighting the hero’s sadness at not being recognized as one in P1Harmony. I hope when you listen, it inspires you to overcome your own challenges.

"Last Call" brings in a high-energy, electronic feel. How did you decide on the 2010s inﬂuence for this anthem?

JIUNG: Since I first began writing songs, my goal has always been to create music that resonates with as many people as possible. That’s why the composition of the song is simple, giving it a vibe reminiscent of the 2010s.

"Welcome To" mixes rock and trap. How did you balance these diﬀerent genres while keeping your signature sound?

JONGSEOB: I believe our voices create a distinctive signature that defines our music as P1Harmony. The members have significantly improved their vocal skills, and I’m eager to explore more genres in the future.

“All You” feels like a blend of the 90s and modern elements. What was your inspiration for merging those styles?

JIUNG: The trend is marked by a sense of rotation and evolution, and I believe I was inspired by the idea that a fresh style can emerge from blending the classic atmosphere with the strengths of P1Harmony.

How was it working on your ﬁrst unit track, “WASP,” with INTAK and JONGSEOB? What was the creative process like?

INTAK: Creating the song was effortless since I regularly rap with JONGSEOB!

JONGSEOB: I began working on the first unit song with a bit of pressure. It took some time to create the beat and establish the desired mood, but collaborating with Intak and developing the chorus verse was quite straightforward. Personally, while working on section two of the verse, I aimed to evoke a feeling that was distinctly different from Intak's verse by making a few modifications.

The gritty bass and sharp lyrics in “WASP” give it a rebellious vibe. How do you think this track reﬂects your journey as a group?

JONGSEOB: I believe this highlights the potential of P1Harmony and sets expectations for the genres we can explore. It also reflects the significant growth of P1Harmony. I am dedicated to continuing to create a diverse range of music.

With so many diﬀerent genres in one project, how do you decide which musical elements to explore for each track?

KEEHO: It really depends on what we're listening to during the making of the album and also what type of songs we would like to perform live. These two factors play a big role in what songs we want on the album! This is a funny example but when creating "It's Alright" I was inspired by "All In My Head (Flex)" by Fifth Harmony because the weather was getting warmer and older nostalgic hits were having a resurgence in my playlists.

You've achieved success globally, especially in the U.S. How has that international recognition impacted you as artists?

JONGSEOB: We sincerely appreciate the opportunity to perform in larger and more significant venues. I look forward to gaining more recognition and showcasing the diverse aspects of our music on various stages.

P1Harmony is known for its energetic performances. How do you prepare for your live shows, especially during your recent P1USTAGE H: UTOP1A world tour?

THEO: We aimed to offer a distinct experience compared to the P1ONEER tour, so I thoughtfully curated the setlist and practiced diligently to bring a fresh perspective to the songs.

How do you keep your performances fresh when touring in diﬀerent cities and countries?

SOUL: I always strive to pursue my passions. During the UTOP1A tour, I performed my solo dance in various styles based on my mood that day, giving each performance a unique feel.

How have your fans inﬂuenced your music and performances over the years?

THEO: I believe P1ece is a colleague I must cooperate with. I don't think we can accomplish anything without our fans.

How do you balance group work with individual creative pursuits, like songwriting or production?

INTAK: I've been sharing my personal work, which enables P1eces to explore our individual tastes through simple cover songs or our SoundCloud. At this moment, I believe the team's music is our top priority, and all the members are more focused on collaborating as a group!

If you could perform any of your songs in a dream location or venue, where would it be and why?

SOUL: Sphere, Gocheok Dome, and Tokyo Dome are all incredible venues. If I perform at Sphere, I believe I could connect with many international fans and have an even more enjoyable performance than I do now. Gocheok Dome is a concert hall where every K-pop artist should aspire to perform. Personally, Tokyo Dome is the largest concert venue in my hometown, so it would be a dream come true to perform there.

What’s next for P1Harmony after this project? Any hints for your fans about future releases or tours?

THEO: We're always working on an album and planning a tour. I can't wait to meet all of you and deliver an exciting performance!