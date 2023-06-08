Exploring the multifaceted world of Lee Do-hyun

One of the most impressive performances in "The Good Bad Mother" comes from renowned actor Lee Do-hyun, who plays the central role of Choi Kang-ho, a son dealing with complex emotions and unexpected problems. Do-hyun's performance is nothing short of outstanding, as he expertly brings his character to life, capturing the essence of his role with raw and genuine emotions.

Lee Do-hyun plays Choi Kang-ho, a young man whose life takes an unexpected turn. As the story progresses, Lee Do-hyun's character finds himself torn between love, loyalty, and his quest for truth. The depth of his performance resonates with viewers, drawing them into his character's journey and allowing them to experience the full range of emotions he undergoes. Kang-ho grows over the series from a carefree and optimistic guy to someone tormented by the weight of his parent's secret. His journey becomes an emotional rollercoaster as he navigates the complexities of his relationships, struggles with his own identity, and confronts the consequences of his loved ones' choices. Lee Do-hyun's nuanced performance magnificently conveys his character's psychological conflicts and turmoil, ensuring viewers are totally immersed in his emotional journey.

Made by the talented production company SLL, this captivating drama is available on Netflix Italia, allowing spectators to immerse themselves in its intricate storyline and compelling characters. Studio LuluLala has constantly displayed its commitment to producing fascinating and thought-provoking content, garnering the respect and affection of audiences worldwide. As viewers embark on their adventure through "The Good Bad Mother," they can expect to experience the same level of production and storytelling prowess that has become synonymous with Studio Lululala. With a rich history of delivering excellent dramas, SLL continues to push boundaries, making an unforgettable impact on the K-drama landscape.



Lee Do-hyun's performance stands out as a testament to his talent and passion as "The Good Bad Mother" examines themes of family, sacrifice, and the lengths one would go to for love. He captures the essence of his character perfectly, providing moments of vulnerability, strength, and profound comprehension.



Panorama.it spoke with him in an exclusive interview.





Nice to meet you, and thank you for being here with us. Can you please introduce yourself to our readers?

Hello, I am actor Lee Do-hyun and I play Kang-ho in The Good Bad Mother. I am really glad to be joining the interview, and hope for all your love and support for the drama.

I want to start with your last work, The Good Bad Mother. What kind of character is Choi Kang-ho?

Kang-ho is Young-soon’s only son who studies hard and becomes a prosecutor. But after an accident, he suddenly becomes like a seven-year-old child again, which opens up another chapter of his life and relationship with his mom.

Which was the most challenging part of portraying him?

It was quite challenging to embody different versions of the same character. I had to play different Kang-hos in each stage of his life- from a high schooler, a college student, a prosecutor to a seven-year-old-, and it was a bit difficult for me to make the character still look coherent.

You are only 28, but if we look back at your career is studded with successes. How do you choose your roles?

I usually feel attracted to the roles that challenge me. Many of them seem overwhelming and intimidating at first, but I just go with my gut whenever my instinct tells me to go for it.

When you first read about your character, how do you connect with him?

A. I read the script as many times as possible. It is important to grasp what kind of person my character is, but it is just as crucial to understanding the relationships he has with other figures in the story. I try to keep that in mind while reading the script over and over again.

If you have to choose your most memorable role which would it be and why?

Every character I have played is special and memorable to me. It is really hard to pick one.

How and how long does it take for you to get rid of his storyline and emotions once the filming ends?

I am not sure about the exact amount of time it normally takes to get out of the character. But I usually do things that would contradict the personality of the characters I played. It could be exercising or going on a walk, for example. I also try to think about other stuffs intentionally.

Is there a character your feel you are still bounded to?

I feel attached and affectionate to every one of them. Each of the characters has a special place in my heart.

"The Glory" was your last hit. It skyrocketed in the charts worldwide but was a really intense drama. How did you react when you found out it was a success all around the world?

I felt so grateful. It felt dreamy and unrealistic.

You are used to acting with amazing female leads. The last one is Ra Mi Ran. Which is your relationship with her?

It was always delightful to shoot scenes with Ra, who is like a mentor to me. I would like to stay her son even after the drama ends.

Going a little more personal, how do you like to spend your free time?

I enjoy camping, walking my dog Gaeul, and working out. I just can’t seem to stay at home when I have free time.

If you have to make a wish, right now, which would it be?

For now, I wish I could keep moving forward and improve my capabilities as an actor consistently so that I could develop a long-lasting career in the field. Also, I hope everyone around me, family, friends and colleagues live a happy and healthy life without much struggle.

I have one last question: if you have to define yourself right now in one word which would it be?

A man!