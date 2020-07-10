Le 100 canzoni più belle (e famose) di sempre
I brani internazionali che sono stati e sono la colonna sonora delle nostre vite: da Marvin Gaye ai Beatles, dai Led Zeppelin agli U2, Stevie Wonder, Lou Reed e Radiohead...
Questi brani sono stati e sono la colonna sonora del nostro tempo, dagli anni Cinquanta ad oggi. Quelle che trovate nella nostra lista sono canzoni che hanno in comune bellezza e fama: cento classici che hanno lasciato il segno.
Non è un classifica
Abbiamo scelto le canzoni viaggiando lungo le decadi tra i generi musicali e le abbiamo messe in fila. Non in ordine di bellezza e nemmeno di importanza. Nella consapevolezza dell'impossibilità di accontentare tutti...
Over the rainbow - Judi Garland
Someone like you - Adele
This land is your land - Woody Guthrie
Fight the power - Public Enemy
Sheena is a punk rocker - Ramones
Walk this way - Aerosmith-Run DMC
Coldplay - The Scientist
Frozen - Madonna
It's too late - Carole King
Stan - Eminem
Marvin Gaye What's Going On Live 1972 www.youtube.com
Stand by me - Ben E King
Mrs Robinson - Simon & Garfunkel
Georgia on my mind - Ray Charles
Johnny B Goode - Chuck Berry
Suspicious Mind - Elvis Presley
Layla - Derek & The Dominos
Born to run - Bruce Springsteen
Heroes - David Bowie
At Last - Etta James
Dancing Barefoot - Patti Smith
London Calling - Clash
The Clash - London Calling (Official Video) www.youtube.com
So lonely - Police
Sultans of swing - Dire Straits
Good times - Chic
Dancing Queen - Abba
Time is runnin'out - Muse
Thriller - Michael Jackson
So what - Miles Davis
My way - Frank Sinatra
God save the queen - Sex Pistols
Oasis - Wonderwall
Stevie Wonder: Superstition (Live) www.youtube.com
Nothing compares 2 you - Sinead O'Connor
The logical song - Supertramp
Highway to hell - Ac/Dc
Smells like teen spirit - Nirvana
Alive - Pearl Jam
Hey hey, My my - Neil Young
Hotel California - Eagles
Big Poppa - Notorius BIG
Little Richard - Tutti Frutti
You've got a friend - James Taylor
AC/DC - Highway to Hell (Official Video) www.youtube.com
After the love is gone - Earth Wind & Fire
Sex Machine - James Brown
Welcome to the jungle - Guns N'Roses
Psycho killer - Talking Heads
Dear Mama - 2Pac
(You make me feel) A natural woman - Aretha Franklin
We shall overcome - Pete Seeger
Imagine - John Lennon
Let's stay together - Al Green
Ain't talking about love - Van Halen
Earth, Wind & Fire - After The Love Has Gone www.youtube.com
Black Sabbath - Black Sabbath
Won't get fooled again - The Who
Stayin'alive - Bee Gees
Wonderful tonight - Eric Clapton
Creep - Radiohead
Song 2 - Blur
Enjoy the silence - Depeche Mode
Knockin' on heaven's door - Bob Dylan
Aqualung - Jethro Tull
Jesus to a child - George Michael
The Who - Won't Get Fooled Again (Shepperton Studios / 1978) www.youtube.com
Riding on the storm - The Doors
Redemption Song - Bob Marley
Walk on the wild side - Lou Reed
Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen
Highway Star - Deep Purple
Firth of fifth - Genesis
Rosanna - Toto
Sunday Morning - Velvet Underground
Get Lucky - Daft Punk
Ain't no sunshine - Bill Withers
Bob Marley - Redemption Song www.youtube.com
21st century schizoid man - King Crimson
Paranoid Android - Radiohead
Into my arms - Nick Cave
The number of the Beast - Iron Maiden
What's going on - Marvin Gaye
Piece of my heart - Janis Joplin
Rocket Man - Elton John
Superstition - Stevie Wonder
Space Oddity - David Bowie
Hallelujah - Leonard Cohen
Radiohead - Paranoid Android | Live at Glastonbury 2003 (HQ) www.youtube.com
Grace - Jeff Buckley
Echoes - Pink Floyd
God only knows - Beach Boys
Suite: Judy Blue Eyes - Crosby Stills & Nash
(I can't get no) Satisfaction - Rolling Stones
Purple Haze - Jimi Hendrix
Under the bridge - Red Hot Chili Peppers
Man on the moon - R.E.M.
A day in a life - Beatles
Like a Rolling Stone - Bob Dylan
The Beatles - A Day In The Life www.youtube.com
Where the streets have no name - U2
Sittin' on the dock of the bay - Otis Redding
Purple Rain - Prince
Games without rontiers - Peter Gabriel
Wild world - Cat Stevens
Perfect day - Lou Reed
Time - Pink Floyd
Something - Beatles
Stairway to heaven - Led Zeppelin
Led Zeppelin - Stairway to Heaven Live www.youtube.com