Le 100 canzoni più belle (e famose) di sempre

Questi brani sono stati e sono la colonna sonora del nostro tempo, dagli anni Cinquanta ad oggi. Quelle che trovate nella nostra lista sono canzoni che hanno in comune bellezza e fama: cento classici che hanno lasciato il segno.

Non è un classifica

Abbiamo scelto le canzoni viaggiando lungo le decadi tra i generi musicali e le abbiamo messe in fila. Non in ordine di bellezza e nemmeno di importanza. Nella consapevolezza dell'impossibilità di accontentare tutti...

Over the rainbow - Judi Garland



Someone like you - Adele

This land is your land - Woody Guthrie

Fight the power - Public Enemy

Sheena is a punk rocker - Ramones

Walk this way - Aerosmith-Run DMC

Coldplay - The Scientist

Frozen - Madonna

It's too late - Carole King

Stan - Eminem





Marvin Gaye What's Going On Live 1972 www.youtube.com





Stand by me - Ben E King

Mrs Robinson - Simon & Garfunkel

Georgia on my mind - Ray Charles

Johnny B Goode - Chuck Berry

Suspicious Mind - Elvis Presley

Layla - Derek & The Dominos

Born to run - Bruce Springsteen

Heroes - David Bowie

At Last - Etta James

Dancing Barefoot - Patti Smith

London Calling - Clash





The Clash - London Calling (Official Video) www.youtube.com





So lonely - Police

Sultans of swing - Dire Straits

Good times - Chic

Dancing Queen - Abba

Time is runnin'out - Muse

Thriller - Michael Jackson

So what - Miles Davis

My way - Frank Sinatra

God save the queen - Sex Pistols

Oasis - Wonderwall





Stevie Wonder: Superstition (Live) www.youtube.com





Nothing compares 2 you - Sinead O'Connor

The logical song - Supertramp

Highway to hell - Ac/Dc

Smells like teen spirit - Nirvana

Alive - Pearl Jam

Hey hey, My my - Neil Young

Hotel California - Eagles

Big Poppa - Notorius BIG

Little Richard - Tutti Frutti

You've got a friend - James Taylor





AC/DC - Highway to Hell (Official Video) www.youtube.com





After the love is gone - Earth Wind & Fire

Sex Machine - James Brown

Welcome to the jungle - Guns N'Roses

Psycho killer - Talking Heads

Dear Mama - 2Pac

(You make me feel) A natural woman - Aretha Franklin

We shall overcome - Pete Seeger

Imagine - John Lennon

Let's stay together - Al Green

Ain't talking about love - Van Halen





Earth, Wind & Fire - After The Love Has Gone www.youtube.com





Black Sabbath - Black Sabbath

Won't get fooled again - The Who

Stayin'alive - Bee Gees

Wonderful tonight - Eric Clapton

Creep - Radiohead

Song 2 - Blur

Enjoy the silence - Depeche Mode

Knockin' on heaven's door - Bob Dylan

Aqualung - Jethro Tull

Jesus to a child - George Michael





The Who - Won't Get Fooled Again (Shepperton Studios / 1978) www.youtube.com





Riding on the storm - The Doors

Redemption Song - Bob Marley

Walk on the wild side - Lou Reed

Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen

Highway Star - Deep Purple

Firth of fifth - Genesis

Rosanna - Toto

Sunday Morning - Velvet Underground

Get Lucky - Daft Punk

Ain't no sunshine - Bill Withers

Bob Marley - Redemption Song www.youtube.com





21st century schizoid man - King Crimson

Paranoid Android - Radiohead

Into my arms - Nick Cave

The number of the Beast - Iron Maiden

What's going on - Marvin Gaye

Piece of my heart - Janis Joplin

Rocket Man - Elton John

Superstition - Stevie Wonder

Space Oddity - David Bowie

Hallelujah - Leonard Cohen





Radiohead - Paranoid Android | Live at Glastonbury 2003 (HQ) www.youtube.com





Grace - Jeff Buckley

Echoes - Pink Floyd

God only knows - Beach Boys

Suite: Judy Blue Eyes - Crosby Stills & Nash

(I can't get no) Satisfaction - Rolling Stones

Purple Haze - Jimi Hendrix

Under the bridge - Red Hot Chili Peppers

Man on the moon - R.E.M.

A day in a life - Beatles

Like a Rolling Stone - Bob Dylan





The Beatles - A Day In The Life www.youtube.com





Where the streets have no name - U2

Sittin' on the dock of the bay - Otis Redding

Purple Rain - Prince

Games without rontiers - Peter Gabriel

Wild world - Cat Stevens

Perfect day - Lou Reed

Time - Pink Floyd

Something - Beatles

Stairway to heaven - Led Zeppelin



