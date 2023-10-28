Shine bright like EVNNE

EVNNE are a new sensation in the hectic landscape of the K-Pop industry. Their first mini-album is titled "Target: ME." This seven-member boy group, managed by Jellyfish Entertainment, has stormed onto the scene with a blend of contrasting charms that set them apart from the competition. With their diverse talents and captivating music, EVNNE is aiming to be the "target" of everyone's attention.

"Target: ME" is a six-track journey through the many facets of EVNNE, and each song on the mini-album offers a unique glimpse into the group's versatility. The title track, "TROUBLE," sets the stage with its wild passion, expressing the group's desire to shake up the world and make a lasting impression on the K-Pop industry.

EVNNE is a group with a history deeply rooted in the K-Pop scene. The members, including KEITA, PARK HANBIN, LEE JEONGHYEON, YOO SEUNGEON, JI YUNSEO, MUN JUNGHYUN, and PARK JIHOO, have all been recognized for their talents through various music survival shows. Notably, they gained significant recognition through their participation in Mnet's BOYS PLANET, one of the most popular K-Pop survival programs.

The group's name, EVNNE, stands for "Evening's Newest Étoiles," embodying their aspirations to shine brighter and higher than anyone else. With their debut mini-album, EVNNE is off to a promising start, showcasing their wide range of talents and leaving fans eager to see what the future holds for this exciting new addition to the K-Pop universe.

Nice to meet you boys, can you please introduce yourself to our readers?

EVNNE : Hello, This is EVNNE!

KEITA : Hello, I'm Leader KEITA, the all-rounder brother and leader of EVNNE!

PARK HANBIN : Hello, I'm PARK HANBIN who is in charge of dance, vocal, and the choreography leader of EVNNE!

LEE JEONGHYEON : Hello, I'm LEE JEONGHYEON, rapper of EVNNE! Please look forward to our performance!

YOO SEUNGEON : Hello, I'm YOO SEUNGEON from EVNNE, in charge of vocals and high energy!

JI YUNSEO : Hello, I'm JI YUNSEO, the link connecting all members and handling vocal and dance for EVNNE.

MUN JUNGHYUN : Hello, I'm MUN JUNGHYUN, the hottest dancer of EVNNE.

PARK JIHOO : Hello, I'm PARK JIHOO, the dancing machine and the youngest member of EVNNE!

EVNNE, read as EVEN; how was your first reaction when your name became official?

LEE JEONGHYEON : I've always thought the name itself is beautiful, and the meaning of being a new star rising in the night sky is just enchanting. Furthermore, when I heard that our fandom name, ENNVE, is EVNNE spelled backward, signifying that we're walking towards the same goal like a reflection in a mirror, I was truly amazed. It felt absolutely perfect.

YOO SEUNGEON : Before the name was finalized, I couldn't quite grasp the reality of debuting. But when I heard the news that we were going to debut as 'EVNNE,' it finally hit me that 'I'm going to debut with these amazing people as part of EVNNE.' The meaning embedded in the team name was so great that I believed our future would shine brightly, just as the name suggests.

PARK JIHOO : Our team name holds the meaning of shining brightly from the highest point and capturing everyone's attention. It resonated with me so much, since it signifies the path we will strive for in the future.

Your debut was a long-awaited debut. How does it feel to finally be able to perform your music as a group?

EVNNE : All of us members initially ran towards the goal of debuting. Although coming together as EVNNE and achieving the goal of debuting made us happy, it also made us contemplate a lot about the path ahead. In the end, we realized that all of this would not have been impossible without the love from our fans. Now that we have achieved our primary goal of debuting, our biggest desire is to repay the love from all the people who made it possible for us to come this far with good music.

















Let's talk about the album. Trouble is the title track. What kind of song is it?

EVNNE : "TROUBLE" is a Baltimore Club genre that is relatively uncommon within the K-pop scene. As the title track of our debut album, it represents EVNNE as charming troublemakers who proactively change the world. It encapsulates our determination and resolution.

Then we have Role Model, I have to ask: do you have any role models in the industry?

PARK HANBIN : I'm a fan of WOODZ, and ever since I saw him appearing on the survival program, I thought his distinct identity and clear musical direction have been truly admirable. I've always wanted to work together and collaborate on music with him, as I respect him a lot as an artist.

JI YUNSEO : For me, Harry Styles. I watched his cover of "Youngblood" by 5 Seconds of Summer, and I was amazed at how well his vocal tone and style matched the song and the band's sound. I felt that there's a lot I can learn vocally from him so he has become my role model.

PARK JIHOO : I find lyrics incredibly important when it comes to songs. I draw a lot of inspiration and insights from the lyrics of Hyukoh's songs.

Then we have Your Text; it's a song everyone can relate to. How do you feel about it?

EVNNE : "Your Text" is a song that expresses curiosity about love and the excitement of waiting for news from the other person. We recently had our [Target: ME] showcase and had the chance to meet ENNVE as a group for the first time. We have never been so excited about meeting ENNVE as we approached our debut. Even during the showcase, seeing the fans who came to support us and cheer us on so loudly, it seemed like they were looking forward to our debut just as much as we were. This song perfectly encapsulates that excitement, making it a fitting track for our debut album.

YUNSEO, and JEONGHYEON, you are credited as lyricists for Jukebox. How was taking part in writing this song?

LEE JEONGHYEON : "JUKEBOX" is a song that embodies our thoughts on the role we want for EVNNE and our music to play for our fans in the future. In the first verse, I talked as if preparing for a party, and in the second verse, the focus shifts to the party starting in earnest. In a way, the first verse represents the journey we've taken up until our debut, and the second verse symbolizes the joyful days of EVNNE and ENNVE that lie ahead.

JI YUNSEO : The lyrics of "JUKEBOX" tell the story of playing the jukebox at a party, where everyone enjoys and has a good time, and the lyrics carry a hopeful message of 'even in cutthroat reality, let's enjoy the moment.' In this song, "JUKEBOX" represents us, EVNNE, and the people enjoying and dancing to the jukebox signify our ENNVE. During tough times, we hope that ENNVE listens to our EVNNE songs, and they can momentarily turn away from the difficult reality, find joy, and connect with our heartfelt wish, which is expressed through these lyrics.

KEITA, you took part with YUNSEO in the writing process of Even More, how was it?

KEITA : "Even More" is a song that encapsulates our feelings towards the fans who have continuously loved and supported us even before we came together as EVNNE. It reflects our gratitude towards the fans who supported us during the time of 'Boys Planet', after its conclusion, and up to this point. The lyrics were written with the thought that we can officially debut and announce the beginning of EVNNE by expressing our gratitude to the fans who have been the driving force behind our ability to shine brightly.

I think the fans would love to know you better, so I have three simple questions for each of you:

1. favorite color; 2. favorite food; 3. MBTI

KEITA : White/ Malatang / ISTP

PARK HANBIN : Sky Blue / Dak-bokkeumtang (Korean spicy chicken stew) / ESFP

LEE JEONGHYEON : Green / Beef / ESFP

YOO SEUNGEON : White, Black, Navy / Beef / ENTP

JI YUNSEO : White / Meat / ENFJ ~ INFJ

MUN JUNGHYUN : Light Purple / Fried Chicken / ENFJ

PARK JIHOO : Light Colors, Smoky Color / Seafood / ISTJ

If each of you could define himself in a word, which would it be?

KEITA : Tree

PARK HANBIN : Bean

LEE JEONGHYEON : Passion

YOO SEUNGEON : Jukebox

JI YUNSEO : Whale

MUN JUNGHYUN : Puppy

PARK JIHOO : Pro

Who are EVNNE now?